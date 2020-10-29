Local health departments reported new COVID-19 cases Thursday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across the mountains reported new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported 15 new cases and two probable cases. Knott County had one new case bringing the total to 349 with 179 of those active. Lee County reported one new case bringing the total to 135 with 103 of those active. There are two new cases in Leslie County bringing the total to 129 with 66 of those active. Letcher County reported three new cases bringing the county’s total to 305 with 147 of those active. Perry County has eight new cases bringing the total to 530 with 162 of those active. Wolfe County has two new cases bringing the total to 66 with 25 of those active.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported 10 new cases, 11 probable cases and 15 recovered cases in Clay County bringing the total to 514 with 174 of those active. Jackson County reported three new cases and one probable case bringing the county’s total to 284 with 86 of those active. There are three new cases and three recovered cases in Rockcastle County bringing the total to 268 with 68 of those active.

The Bell County Health Department reported 12 new cases bringing the county’s total to 721 with 82 of those active.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 31 new cases bringing the total to 1,456 with 584 of those active.

The Whitley County Health Department reported 13 new cases bringing the county’s total to 878.

The Knox County Health Department reported nine new cases with one of those being a child. This brings the county’s total to 874 with 189 of those active.

The Harlan County Health Department reported five new cases bringing the county’s total to 616.

The Floyd County Health Department reported 28 new cases bringing the total to 422.

