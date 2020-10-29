Advertisement

Lake Cumberland District Health Dept. having issues with COVID-19 compliance at events

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department is no longer reviewing community event plans like festivals or parades. They say plans align with the governor's guidance, but they almost always fail.
By Olivia Russell
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Cases of COVID-19 are going up in the Lake Cumberland district. The health department says they’re having issues with compliance, especially at big events.

“We had some festivals in Somerset, different type things like car shows. So the events have been continuing,” said Stuart Spillman with the Lake Cumberland District Health Department.

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department has been reviewing event plans for the past few months, but not anymore.

Spillman explains that at almost all events, people didn’t actually follow the health and safety guidelines.

He says the health department is extremely busy right now with things like testing and contact tracing, and they don’t have time for plans that won’t actually hold up.

Instead, they’ll be referring people to the state’s guidance if they want to hold events. But, they’re still recommending against large gatherings in the first place.

“We believe that the plans have been made in good faith, it’s just the execution of the plans always consistently doesn’t end up being what the plan is. So I mean when you get other a large amount of people together, you just don’t have any way to actually police things, such as masking,” Spillman said.

When it comes to enforcement, that falls on the event security. The health department says they can only site businesses for noncompliance, not individuals.

Right now, four of the 10 counties in the Lake Cumberland district are in the state’s red zone.

