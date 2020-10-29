Kentucky lawmakers working to resolve unemployment claims from March

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky lawmakers were told that thousands of people still have unresolved unemployment claims, but officials believe they are close to resolving some of them.

The Labor Cabinet secretary also said the state is trying to provide relief for those who have been told to pay back some of their unemployment money.

Lawmakers say some people in their districts shared horror stories about their joblessness.

“About to lose everything they have. If there is some way to make those a priority," said Sen. Danny Carroll. He’s talking about people who lost obs in March or April and are still waiting to get help. Some people are just waiting to talk to someone.

Labor Cabinet Secretary Larry Roberts says staffing has been the biggest problem.

“That there will be some additional funding from USDOL, to hire additional staff to have more people trained," said Roberts.

He says there are still people who lost jobs in March who haven’t been paid but they are making headway.

“We feel very confident that every March claim initial claim that was filed, has been touched as of yesterday afternoon. Some activity on that," said Roberts.

Some people say part of what they have been paid has been demanded back. That may deal with PUA benefits - people who may have been laid off but still didn’t work because of the benefits.

“Currently we are not pursuing collection of those overpayments. As I have sent a letter to the US Secretary of Labor requesting a waiver for those overpayments," said Roberts.

Roberts says they did offer in-person help for a time, but since then he says they’re more efficient helping people virtually.

State officials say as of September, Kentucky’s unemployment rate was 5.6%.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.