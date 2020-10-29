Advertisement

Kentucky lawmakers working to resolve unemployment claims from March

Kentucky Labor Cabinet officials say their staff is still working to resolve a major backlog of unemployment claims.
Kentucky Labor Cabinet officials say their staff is still working to resolve a major backlog of unemployment claims.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky lawmakers were told that thousands of people still have unresolved unemployment claims, but officials believe they are close to resolving some of them.

The Labor Cabinet secretary also said the state is trying to provide relief for those who have been told to pay back some of their unemployment money.

Lawmakers say some people in their districts shared horror stories about their joblessness.

“About to lose everything they have. If there is some way to make those a priority," said Sen. Danny Carroll. He’s talking about people who lost obs in March or April and are still waiting to get help. Some people are just waiting to talk to someone.

Labor Cabinet Secretary Larry Roberts says staffing has been the biggest problem.

“That there will be some additional funding from USDOL, to hire additional staff to have more people trained," said Roberts.

He says there are still people who lost jobs in March who haven’t been paid but they are making headway.

“We feel very confident that every March claim initial claim that was filed, has been touched as of yesterday afternoon. Some activity on that," said Roberts.

Some people say part of what they have been paid has been demanded back. That may deal with PUA benefits - people who may have been laid off but still didn’t work because of the benefits.

“Currently we are not pursuing collection of those overpayments. As I have sent a letter to the US Secretary of Labor requesting a waiver for those overpayments," said Roberts.

Roberts says they did offer in-person help for a time, but since then he says they’re more efficient helping people virtually.

State officials say as of September, Kentucky’s unemployment rate was 5.6%.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Second Chance Employment: Offering a second chance to recovering addicts

Updated: moments ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Addiction Recovery Care, or ARC, steps in to help recovering addicts land a job.

Regional

COVID-19 cases surpass 256,000 in Tennessee

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

News

Heavy equipment stolen in Indiana recovered in Laurel County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Heavy equipment recovered in Laurel County

State

Gov. Beshear announces third-highest case total, positivity rate sits at 6.04%

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Paige Noel
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

Latest News

Forecast

Zeta remnants move out, cooling off Friday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Showers continue as Zeta moves out of our region throughout the overnight hours.

News

New Executive Director Chosen for SOAR

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Claudette Enriquez
New Executive Director Chosen for SOAR

News

SOAR 2020 Summit recap

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
The SOAR Summit had a slightly different look this year as it was held virtually.

News

Mountain Parkway Bridge expansion begins in Morgan County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Morgan County segment begins on the Mountain Parkway Expansion.

News

Three arrested in connection with theft of Montgomery Co. Health Dept. trailer

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
It happened early in the morning, around 2 a.m.

News

Watch: 2020 Virtual SOAR Summit

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
The event is being held virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.