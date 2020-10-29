Advertisement

Kentucky Association of Counties names Judge Executive Regan Taylor as President

Madison County Judge Executive Reagan Taylor
Madison County Judge Executive Reagan Taylor
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - Madison County Judge Executive Regan Taylor, named President of the Kentucky Association of Counties, was sworn in on Thursday.

Taylor will serve both the state and federal levels as president, dealing with concerning issues that affect Kentucky’s 120 counties.

Taylor is the chair of the legislative committee. Judge Executive Taylor works on the Executive Committee Board, the Leasing Trust Board, the Commonwealth Insurance Company Board, the Insurance Agency Board and the Finance Corporation Board.

“This position not only allows me to advocate for issues impacting counties, it allows me to place Madison County and the work that we are doing here locally on the state and national stage. It will afford me the ability to continue to tell the story of Madison County,” said Judge Executive Reagan Taylor.

Judge Executive Taylor’s held a key role in road and bridge projects, exit 95 corridor, improving interaction between the county government and citizens through technology, addressing drug addiction within the community, recruiting companies to Madison County, helping with a $120,000,000 investment and 300 jobs with AppHarvest.

Taylor has served on the Executive Committee for three years, and he will now serve as President of the Kentucky Association of Counties.

