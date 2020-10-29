Joey Gatewood will start at QB vs. No. 5 Georgia

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mark Stoops announced on Thursday that Terry Wilson will miss this week’s game with a wrist injury and that Auburn transfer Joey Gatewood will make his first start at Kentucky Saturday against No. 5 Georgia.

Mark Stoops announces QB Terry Wilson will not play this week due to wrist injury. — Lee K. Howard (@HowardWKYT) October 29, 2020

Saturday’s showdown at Kroger Field is set for 12:00 and you can watch on the SEC Network.

Gatewood and Wilson shared reps during last Saturday’s 20-10 loss at Missouri. Gatewood played a handful of series against the Tigers and ran the ball three times for six yards. He also finished 1/4 through the air for 12 yards.

Wilson suffered his wrist injury during that loss in Columbia. Beau Allen will serve as the backup QB against the Bulldogs.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.