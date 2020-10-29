How has COVID-19 testing changed since March?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky is on track to hit another milestone this week, the commonwealth has almost given out two million COVID-19 tests.

When the pandemic started, the state could barely get its hands on tests. Now, everyone is encouraged to get a test as many times as needed.

We spoke with Lexington LabTox diagnostics Wednesday to see how testing has changed since March.

As demand for COVID testing increases, the people in charge of a Lexington based lab tell me they've added 15 employees to keep up.



At 6 on @WKYT, you'll hear from them about what the pandemic has meant for their industry. pic.twitter.com/b5mhyn6TXj — Victor Puente, but scarier 👻 (@thevictorpuente) October 28, 2020

They told us they’ve had to hire additional people because there’s such a demand for COVID testing. They also tell us they expect demand will continue to grow in the coming months.

The rate of testing at LabTox has grown along with the number of COVID cases in Kentucky.

“When I started in July, we were may running a handful of samples a day. And we thought that was just crazy and, now we run thousands of samples a week,” said Dr. Mallory Morris, Lead Scientist.

At first, the people in charge of the company were worried. The demand for their toxicology testing started to drop as their clients cut inpatient appointments. But, once they added COVID testing, they had to add more employees, like Morris, bringing in 15 people across the state.

“We knew we had the team that could do it, but we had to add on to it because obviously, it’s one of those things that you can’t bite off more than you can chew,” said Erica Baker, Director of Operations.

Altogether, the number of tests done in Kentucky will likely cross two million this week. All for a virus that we didn’t even know about last year.

Depending on demand, the labs has also worked across state lines.

“There’s several states that actually need more testing,” said Lab Supervisor Jordan Kelsey. “We’ve been able to help out a little there.”

The labs will continue to grow. LabTox says nursing homes and universities are some of their biggest clients.

“We actually just bought more instrumentation last week. It arrived yesterday. We set it up, so we are scaling up as well,” Kelsey said.

And they could take on even more tests, but they tell us they want to ensure they can keep their turnaround time to 24 hours.

“We’re thankful. We feel like we’ve been given an opportunity to serve our community, our state, and the region as well,” Baker said. "We’re just doing the best we can.

In addition to the extra people they’ve already hired, Baker tells us they anticipate hiring additional people in the coming weeks.

LabTox tells us they now have a swab test that goes in someone’s throat. It could be used for people who have to get tested often, so their nasal cavities don’t get irritated.

