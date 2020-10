LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A caterpillar 988b was recovered on Thursday morning.

The equipment was reported stolen in Indiana and located by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Thursday morning.

The equipment was found on a business lot off US 25 in southern Laurel County.

The vehicle’s value is between $50,000-$60,000.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.