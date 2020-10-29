Halloween Walk in Williamsburg

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A spooky Halloween themed event is happening in Williamsburg.

Several Whitley County organizations created the Williamsburg Main Street Halloween Story Walk. It was made so that families in the area could celebrate the holiday in a safe and proactive manner.

Themed after It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown, the walk begins at Bill Woods Park and ends at the Whitley County Fine Arts Extension Community Arts Center.

“We kind of seen there was a need to, maybe do something in a more creative way to engage our families. So, physical activity is one of the things I mainly focus on and, so, I wanted to tie that in with reading.” Event Coordinator Katharine Lay said.

Despite the gloomy weather, Lay says the walk has already had several participants. The walk is stroller and handicap friendly and will be open to the public until October 30th.

