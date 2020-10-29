Lawrence County, Floyd Central football teams in quarantine after possible exposure

LANGLEY, Ky. (WYMT) - Floyd Central’s football team is now in quarantine due to a possible exposure that stems from its game with Lawrence County on October 26.

From Lawrence County Superintendent, Dr. Robbie Fletcher on cancellation with Raceland.



“The contact tracing process has quarantined our team. We will not be able to play on Friday night against Raceland.”



— Willie Hope (@WillieWYMT) October 29, 2020

Posted by Floyd County Schools on Thursday, October 29, 2020

As of right now, the Bulldogs are preparing for their first round playoff match-up with Pike Central.

The Jaguars are 0-4 in their district and have the lowest RPI out of the five teams, meaning their season could possibly be over.

