Lawrence County, Floyd Central football teams in quarantine after possible exposure
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LANGLEY, Ky. (WYMT) - Floyd Central’s football team is now in quarantine due to a possible exposure that stems from its game with Lawrence County on October 26.
As of right now, the Bulldogs are preparing for their first round playoff match-up with Pike Central.
The Jaguars are 0-4 in their district and have the lowest RPI out of the five teams, meaning their season could possibly be over.
