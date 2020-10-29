Advertisement

Lawrence County, Floyd Central football teams in quarantine after possible exposure

(WYMT)
By Willie Hope
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LANGLEY, Ky. (WYMT) - Floyd Central’s football team is now in quarantine due to a possible exposure that stems from its game with Lawrence County on October 26.

Please be aware and know that we are continuing to provide you with as much information as possible.

Posted by Floyd County Schools on Thursday, October 29, 2020

As of right now, the Bulldogs are preparing for their first round playoff match-up with Pike Central.

The Jaguars are 0-4 in their district and have the lowest RPI out of the five teams, meaning their season could possibly be over.

