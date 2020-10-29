Advertisement

Community rallies for family of mother who died of COVID-19, never got to hold her baby

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - What should have been a time of joy for the Carroll family, welcoming a new baby into the world, suddenly was torn apart.

“Everywhere I look, I see Renee,” said Michael Carroll, Renee’s husband.

When Michael Carroll of Huntington lost his wife to COVID-19, finding a ray of light seemed nearly impossible.

Renee was 44 years old and was 36 weeks pregnant when she and Michael both tested positive.

After her C-section, she was put on life support and was never able to hold or see her baby.

Renee died 15 days later, but Michael brought baby Anniston home.

Through the storm that struck the Carroll family, Michael says the outpouring of support from the community has brought a glimmer of light.

Members of the community donated diapers, baby clothing, and formula to the family. And Pizza 314 in Westmoreland held a fundraiser to help pay for the family’s medical bills.

“The outpouring of love. It’s humbling; it’s a humbling moment that people are giving out of love and care. It’s like you know the love of God just wrapping his arms around you in times like this,” Carroll said.

As the family begins to mend and looks forward to many happy days ahead with baby Anniston, they share just a simple message: hold your loved ones tight.

“You never know what tomorrow holds, and you have to live each day like it’s your last,” Carroll said.

The Carroll family says they are very thankful for the love and support from the entire community.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Distillers set records for bourbon aging in warehouses

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Kentucky Distillers' Association says a report shows more than 9.2 million barrels of bourbon are being stored in Kentucky.

Forecast

Severe Weather Alert Day: Flooding possible as showers and storms continue throughout the day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
A Flash Flood Watch and an Areal Flood Watch is in effect for counties along the Kentucky, Tennessee, and Virginia border.

News

Pike County family keeps Halloween tradition alive, inspired by the horror of 2020 11 p.m.

Updated: 7 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

USDA awards millions of dollars in grants for broadband access in Lee, Perry and Rockcastle Counties 11 p.m.

Updated: 7 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

2020 SOAR Summit kicks off Thursday 11 p.m.

Updated: 7 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Latest News

State

WATCH | McConnell, McGrath campaigning in central Ky. Wednesday

Updated: 7 hours ago
There are just six days left until Election Day, and the Senate race in the commonwealth will be closely watched.

News

Pike County family keeps Halloween tradition alive, inspired by the horror of 2020 - 6 p.m.

Updated: 8 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Pike County family keeps Halloween tradition alive, inspired by the horror of 2020

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
A pandemic didn't stop the Stiltner family from hosting its holiday house guests this Halloween.

Regional

Kentucky man riding 400 miles on horseback to West Virginia in memory of father

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A man is riding 400 miles on horseback from Somerset, Kentucky, to Ivydale, West Virginia, in memory of his father and to raise awareness and money for cancer.

News

It’s Christmas time in Letcher County

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
Letcher County family already has their light displays out to spread holiday cheer.