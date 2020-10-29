Advertisement

Arrest warrant issued for ex-Evansville coach, Kentucky star Walter McCarty in civil case

Evansville coach Walter McCarty directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.
Evansville coach Walter McCarty directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.(WYMT)
By David Cobb
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Former Kentucky player and ex-Evansville coach Walter McCarty’s fall from grace continued Thursday, when a judge in Vanderburgh County, Indiana, issued a warrant for his arrest after he failed to appear in court. The former Kentucky and NBA player had been ordered to appear as part of a civil case alleging he defaulted on a line of credit, according to the Evansville Courier & Press.

Evansville fired McCarty in January during his second season on the job amid an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct. His firing was part of a whirlwind season that included a 67-64 upset victory at then-No. 1 Kentucky in November.

The school placed McCarty on leave six weeks after that monumental win as an external law firm began its investigation into his alleged misconduct. Evansville started the season 9-4 under McCarty but finished it 9-23 after losing its final 19 games with interim coach Bennie Seltzer and new head coach Todd Lickliter leading the way.

McCarty, an Evansville native, came to the school after spending more than a decade as a college and NBA assistant following the conclusion of his 10-year NBA playing career. But issues quickly arose, with the university acknowledging that it issued warnings to McCarty during his first season “regarding inappropriate off-court behavior with members of our campus community.”

According to the Courier & Press, the warrant asks any police agency in Indiana to arrest McCarty. The 46-year-old lists Boston as his current location on Twitter.

