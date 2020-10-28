Advertisement

Watch: Governor Beshear holds Wednesday COVID-19 news conference

Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear is giving his {day}'s COVID-19 update.

You can watch that live here:

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

You can see how your county is doing right now on the color coated COVID-19 incidence rate map here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

