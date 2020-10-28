USDA awards millions of dollars in grants for broadband access in Lee, Perry and Rockcastle Counties

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Wednesday, the United States Department of Agriculture awarded $5 million to Peoples Telecom LLC to provide broadband service to Lee, Perry and Rockcastle Counties.

“It gives us a chance to compete with the world for the first time and I think the quality of workers that we have in our area along with the low wages and now broadband service we can’t be stopped," said Congressman Hal Rogers.

$2.4 million is from a ReConnect grant and another $2.4 million is from a ReConnect loan. Peoples Rural Telephone Cooperative will use the money to install fiber cable to Beattyville, Buckhorn and Livingston. This will bring high speed internet access to more than 640 households and community facilities.

“I think good broadband is as necessary today as maybe electricity was at one day or telephones back in 1950 when we first started," said Keith Gabbard, the CEO of Peoples Rural Telephone Cooperative.

$3.6 million in a community connect grant was also awarded to Lee County to install more broadband throughout the county.

“The most underserved places that have a great tourism attraction but visitors won’t come you know that if they can’t get connectivity so a part of today’s experiential tourism is making sure you have that so it’s an Economic driver in every aspect for our rural communities," said USDA Kentucky State Director for Rural Development Hilda Legg.

Congressman Rogers said he has fought for 10 years to bring broadband to Eastern Kentucky and this is just another step forward.

“It will give us a leg up on most everyone else so this is substantial and very important," said Rogers.

Perry County Judge Executive Scott Alexander said he has received many complaints of lack of service especially during the pandemic.

“You have to kind of piece this together like a puzzle it’s hard to get all the money at once to get what we need to do but we do go after it and it’s just so exciting when we can get a piece to that puzzle together that’s going to make it better for that community," said Alexander.

To qualify for these grants, an area has to have internet service less than 10 megabits for everyone in the community.

Gabbard said it costs nearly $70,000 dollars to install each mile of fiber cable.

