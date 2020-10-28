Advertisement

U.S. Department of Agriculture invests nearly $300,000 to improve community services in Eastern Kentucky

The Trump Administration today announced that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing nearly $300,000 in three Eastern Kentucky counties.
By Evan Hatter
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The United States Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday that it is investing nearly $300,000 into community services in three Eastern Kentucky counties.

More than $123,000 is going to Breathitt County, more than $77,000 is going to Letcher County, and more than $90,000 is going to Owsley County.

The Breathitt County grant will go towards equipment improvements for the Jackson Fire Department and the Breathitt County Jail. The Wolfcoal Volunteer Fire Department will also use the money to purchase new equipment.

“When you dial 9-1-1, you want first responders to have all the tools they need to help,” said Department of Agriculture Rural Development Kentucky State Director Hilda Legg. “Thanks to the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA Rural Development continues to be a valuable partner in helping rural businesses and communities across the commonwealth.”

The Letcher County grant will be used by the both the county and private businesses to improve water sampling and energy efficiency in the county. This includes the purchase and installation of solar energy systems.

“Rural Development’s vast array of programs exist to help communities prosper and improve the quality of life in rural America,” said Legg. “Thanks to the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA Rural Development continues to be a valuable partner in helping rural businesses and communities across the commonwealth.”

The Owsley County grant will be used to improve community services and purchase new equipment for the Owsley County Road Department and the Booneville Water and Sewer Departments.

“I commend these community leaders for partnering with us to help make sure their communities remain great places to live and raise a family,” said Legg. “Thanks to the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA Rural Development continues to be a valuable partner in helping rural businesses and communities across the commonwealth.”

