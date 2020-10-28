University of Kentucky planning online graduation in December due to COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Another event later this year is going virtual due to the coronavirus.

Officials with the University of Kentucky sent an email to students Tuesday afternoon saying the December commencement ceremonies will be held online.

The Lexington Herald Leader reports students who graduated in May and August are also encouraged to be part of the event, scheduled for December 4th.

A news release from the university states the ceremony is “not a replacement for the traditional UK Commencement”.

The newspaper reports UK officials still plan on having an in-person ceremony that honors May, August and December 2020 graduates "at an appropriate time, when it can be done in a safe and healthy way.”

Students who are eligible to take part in the ceremony need to email commencement@uky.edu to register.

