Tricks to safely get your treats on Halloween

By Grace Finerman
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While the weather is chilly and the leaves are colorful, Halloween still might feel different this year.

With lots of choices, kids in the commonwealth put a lot of thought into what they’re going to be for Halloween, but trick-or-treaters can expect it to look different.

“Safety, safety, safety and follow the CDC guidelines,” says Dr. Allen Sizemore with CHI Saint Joseph Health Winchester Primary Care Associates.

Dr. Sizemore says to get in the spirit, but to be cautious.

He says to not wear medical masks under Halloween masks, as breathing can get difficult. Instead, he suggests ditching the skeleton or zombie mask this year in favor of a cloth one that covers your nose and mouth.

“Try to have some fun. Incorporate some face paint, makeup around the mask, and be creative,” Dr. Sizemore says.

Plus, the doctor shares if you do trick-or-treat, know the neighborhood well, avoiding large groups, and sanitize between houses. If you’re giving out the treats, try to do it outside and stick to individually wrapped candy.

Dr. Sizemore also says to not overlook some old-fashioned fun at home, such as a spooky movie or scavenger hunt.

“It’s fun, it’s festive, people out enjoying the weather and the beautiful leaves and things of that nature, and again try to create some sense of normalcy for kids because I think that’s what kids like and enjoy,” Dr. Sizemore says.

For more tips on how to stay safe this Halloween, you can visit the CDC website.

