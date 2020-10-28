Advertisement

Trader Joe’s gluten-free battered halibut recalled due to allergy risk

A brand of frozen, gluten-free battered fish sold at Trader Joe’s locations in several states is being recalled by supplier Orca Bay Foods due to allergens not declared on the label.
Trader Joe's halibut recalled.
Trader Joe's halibut recalled.(Trader Joe's)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A brand of frozen, gluten-free battered fish sold at Trader Joe’s locations in several states is being recalled by supplier Orca Bay Foods due to allergens not declared on the label.

The Trader Joe’s brand “Battered Halibut Gluten Free” was recalled by the supplier after it was discovered the packaging did not disclose the presence of wheat and milk allergens.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat and milk run the risk of a serious or a life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product,” warned an FDA announcement.

Nearly 7,120 boxes with the SKU 00503822 were sold in Trader Joe’s stores in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Vermont and Wisconsin.

Along with the SKU number look for code 537312620 and “Best If Used By Nov. 5, 2021” located on the ends of the 10 oz. boxes.

According to Trader Joe’s, no illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

