LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Around 10:39 a.m. Wednesday, three people were injured in a car crash in London.

It happened at the intersection of West 5th and Mill Street.

Police believe slick roads played a factor in the crash.

All three individuals were taken to the hospital, but no serious injuries were reported.

The intersection has since been reopened.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.