Severe Weather Alert Day: Heavy rain, flooding possible through Thursday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our WYMT Severe Weather Alert Day continues as heavy rain falls tonight and throughout the day Thursday.

Tonight and Tomorrow

A Flash Flood Watch and an Areal Flood Watch is in effect for counties along the Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia border.

A Flash Flood Watch and Flood Watch are out for a few of our counties. (WYMT)

However, I think the Cumberland Valley has a good chance of seeing some flooding issues throughout the night and throughout the day Thursday. A general 1-3″ will fall through Thursday night. Most of the heavy rain arrives later tonight through the morning hours on Thursday.

Remember to never drive through a flooded roadway!

Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60s tonight with highs staying in the mid to upper 60s tomorrow. We will see our high temperature early in the day and temperatures will drop as the remnants of Hurricane Zeta moves out of the mountains Thursday. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-40s Thursday night.

Extended Forecast

Stray rain chances continue early Friday morning, but overall we should dry out. We’ll hang onto those clouds for most of the day with highs only getting into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-30s.

Sunshine returns for your Halloween! Highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s with overnight lows only drop into the lower 50s. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s for trick or treating. Remember to be safe and practice social distancing!

A cold front arrives Sunday bringing us a few clouds and a big cool down. We could see a stray rain chance or two, but I think most of us remain dry. Highs will be in the upper 50s with overnight lows dropping into the upper 20s to lower 30s!

Highs on Monday will only get into the lower 40s with overnight lows in the lower 30s. The good news is dry weather and sunshine continue Monday and throughout the first half of the new week!

