Project Friendship donating new clothes to those in need across the commonwealth

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A daytime homeless shelter in Lexington is part of a new program that will donate new clothes for those in need throughout the commonwealth.

The total value of those brand new clothes? One million dollars.

The program is called Project Friendship Winter Initiative. Tuesday afternoon, it’s helping those who visit the New Day Life Center downtown with new socks for the upcoming winter.

Those who come back to the center will have a fresh pair of socks ready for them on their lockers. The program links up with hundreds of charities throughout the commonwealth to help issue out brand new clothes to those in need.

“It’s incredibly warming to me to see all these organizations looking to help people, looking to warm others and keep them warm throughout this winter season,” Rabbi Shlomo Litvin said.

The program helped about 100 people from the New Day Life Center. About three dozen sites throughout Kentucky are scheduled to get brand new clothes.

