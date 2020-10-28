Myers Tower in Pikeville placed in quarantine as a precaution

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Myers Tower apartment complex in Pikeville is being placed in quarantine for approximately two weeks, but only as a precaution.

Officials say they are being cautious in locking the facility down because of an increase of COVID-19 cases in Pike County.

Officials also wanted to clarify that no residents in the building have tested positive for COVID-19.

The building will be quarantined for approximately two weeks to keep the residents safe and only essential personnel will be allowed in the building.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.