Man wanted on wanton endangerment charges

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) are asking for help in locating a wanted man.

Gilbert White, 38, is wanted on several charges including wanton endangerment and fleeing police.

The flyer with all of his information and a picture is below.

#WantedWednesday KSP is looking for a man by the name of Gilbert White. If you have information about his location please contact KSP Post 13 in Hazard at 606-435-6069. Posted by Kentucky State Police on Wednesday, October 28, 2020

If you know anything about White’s location, you are asked to contact KSP Post 13, in Hazard at 606-435-6069.

