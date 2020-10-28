Advertisement

Man wanted on wanton endangerment charges

Gilbert White Wanted Poster.
Gilbert White Wanted Poster.(KSP)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) are asking for help in locating a wanted man.

Gilbert White, 38, is wanted on several charges including wanton endangerment and fleeing police.

The flyer with all of his information and a picture is below.

#WantedWednesday KSP is looking for a man by the name of Gilbert White. If you have information about his location please contact KSP Post 13 in Hazard at 606-435-6069.

Posted by Kentucky State Police on Wednesday, October 28, 2020

If you know anything about White’s location, you are asked to contact KSP Post 13, in Hazard at 606-435-6069.

