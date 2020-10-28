Man wanted on wanton endangerment charges
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) are asking for help in locating a wanted man.
Gilbert White, 38, is wanted on several charges including wanton endangerment and fleeing police.
The flyer with all of his information and a picture is below.
If you know anything about White’s location, you are asked to contact KSP Post 13, in Hazard at 606-435-6069.
