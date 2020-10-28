Advertisement

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday

Kentucky Coronavirus
Kentucky Coronavirus(WBKO)
By Paige Noel
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers on Wednesday.

The Harlan County Health Department reported nine new cases bringing the county’s total to 598.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported 26 new cases, eight probable cases, and six recovered cases in Clay County. This brings the county’s total to 504 with 167 of those active. Rockcastle County has four new cases, one of those being in Rockcastle Health and Rehabilitation, two probable cases, and five recovered cases bringing the county’s total to 265 with 68 of those active. Jackson County reported 12 new cases and three probable cases bringing the county’s total to 281 with 84 of those active.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 17 new cases bringing the county’s total to 1,425 with 555 of those active. Health officials also reported 34 recovered cases.

The Knox County Health Department reported 11 new cases with two of those being children. This brings the county’s total to 865 with 190 of those active.

The Whitley County Health Department reported nine new cases bringing the county’s total to 865.

The Bell County Health Department reported 28 new cases bringing the county’s total to 709 with 77 of those active.

