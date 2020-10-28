Local educational cooperatives announces upcoming legislative priorities

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -

School officials with the Southeast South-Central Educational Cooperative held their annual news conference outlining their upcoming legislative priorities.

Charles Morton, Harlan Independent Superintendent, says advocating for public education and what they call the 5 Ps. One “P” is professional educator recruitment, retention and development.

“It’s going to be a short session so I think it’s important that we have this unified voice across the Commonwealth from all of our school groups that advocate in unison for public education," said Morton. "We need our legislators to continue to fund the teacher retirement system fully to ensure that that happens so we believe that, in turn, makes the profession more attractive and helps us retain good quality teachers. "

Kelly Sprinkles, Knox County Superintendent says funding is critical.

“Even though we have received funds from the CARES act it’s been a very expensive process to go through to provide technology for our students so to seek funding that it continues to be funded fully,” said Sprinkles. “It’s a very critical session. We obviously know the importance of the schools in our communities and we want to make sure that they understand and that they do everything that they can do to support the schools.”

Morton says public education is now more important than ever.

“I think the pandemic has strengthened the position of the public school systems and the value that they bring to the community and the families ultimately to change a child’s life.”

There are nine education cooperatives across the state with most of them announcing their priorities on Wednesday as well.

