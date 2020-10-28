Advertisement

Local educational cooperatives announces upcoming legislative priorities

There are nine education cooperatives across the state with most of them announcing their priorities on Wednesday.
SESC NEWS CONFERENCE
SESC NEWS CONFERENCE(WYMT)
By Madison Pergrem
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -

School officials with the Southeast South-Central Educational Cooperative held their annual news conference outlining their upcoming legislative priorities.

Charles Morton, Harlan Independent Superintendent, says advocating for public education and what they call the 5 Ps. One “P” is professional educator recruitment, retention and development.

“It’s going to be a short session so I think it’s important that we have this unified voice across the Commonwealth from all of our school groups that advocate in unison for public education," said Morton. "We need our legislators to continue to fund the teacher retirement system fully to ensure that that happens so we believe that, in turn, makes the profession more attractive and helps us retain good quality teachers. "

Kelly Sprinkles, Knox County Superintendent says funding is critical.

“Even though we have received funds from the CARES act it’s been a very expensive process to go through to provide technology for our students so to seek funding that it continues to be funded fully,” said Sprinkles. “It’s a very critical session. We obviously know the importance of the schools in our communities and we want to make sure that they understand and that they do everything that they can do to support the schools.”

Morton says public education is now more important than ever.

“I think the pandemic has strengthened the position of the public school systems and the value that they bring to the community and the families ultimately to change a child’s life.”

There are nine education cooperatives across the state with most of them announcing their priorities on Wednesday as well.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Deer related car accidents expected to increase in the fall months

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
November is the top month for deer-related car accidents.

News

Three injured in London car crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Crash in London

News

Have you seen him? Clay County man missing for almost a week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
There is a $1,000 reward for information on his location.

Crime

Man wanted on wanton endangerment charges

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
If you have seen Gilbert White contact KSP Post 13, in Hazard at 606-435-6069.

Latest News

News

UPS returns to Harlan-4 p.m.

Updated: 6 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

State

University of Kentucky planning online graduation in December due to COVID-19

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
A news release from the university states the ceremony is “not a replacement for the traditional UK Commencement”.

State

Sen. Rand Paul: Restaurants should hire those who have recovered from COVID-19

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Sen. Paul was one of the first lawmakers in Washington to test positive for the virus back in March.

State

How the presidential election could affect your wallet

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
People are casting their ballots and there are different factors motivating folks about who they are voting for. One big question many people have is, “What would a win for Donald Trump or Joe Biden mean for my wallet?”

Forecast

Severe Weather Alert Day: Flash Flood Watch issued for several counties

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
It’s time to get your rain gear back out. You’re going to need it for the next couple of days.

News

Kentucky State Police investigating deadly fire in Breathitt County

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Police say one person is dead after a fire in the Lost Creek community of Breathitt County.