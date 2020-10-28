Advertisement

Ky. health officials set to go over vaccine distribution plan with lawmakers

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Researchers around the world continue to work on a viable COVID-19 vaccine, but only a few will get it once it’s available.

States are already making plans to distribute it once it’s available. Kentucky health officials say supplies of the vaccine will be limited and must be distributed in a phased approach.

Governor Andy Beshear said the federal government has provided a plan for how states should distribute the vaccine and noted that Kentucky’s plan closely follows those recommendations.

Under that plan, health care workers and first responses will receive the vaccine first. Then more Kentuckians will get the vaccine as more supplies become available.

Dr. Steven Stack, the commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Public Health, says distributing the vaccine to roughly 4.4 million Kentuckians will likely take a year to complete.

The state has sent its vaccine distribution plan to the CDC and, Wednesday, Dr. Stack and other members of the health community will go over that plan with lawmakers. They’ll also be giving an update about kynect, the states newly revived health exchange.

To see preliminary plans for Kentucky’s vaccine distribution process, you can visit kycovid19.ky.gov.

