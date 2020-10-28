It’s Christmas time in Letcher County

ISOM, Ky. (WYMT) - Despite Halloween being three days away, it is Christmas time in Letcher County.

“We usually start the first of September to the middle of September,” said Celeste Pugh.

Robert and Celeste Pugh put their Christmas lights up early every year transforming their yard off of Highway 15 just west of Isom into a winter wonderland.

“The reason we start so early is we have so many lights and anyone who knows me knows I’ve got OCD real bad. I like to have everything be real straight and neat,” said Robert Pugh.

It is a tradition the Pughs have done together for more than 20 years.

“When I was a child my mother always loved Christmas. She always had a white Christmas tree,” said Robert. “When she passed away in 1993 it was just something I wanted to keep going.”

Throughout the years, the display has grown with new features being added.

“The Nativity scene is probably right around $10,000. The water fountain behind me is right around $11,000.”

It’s something the family does to give back to the community, one they have worked in for years, and spread holiday cheer.

“We enjoy watching everyone else getting enjoyment out of it. It is our way of bringing a little Sevier County Tennessee Pigeon Forge to our community,” said Robert.

Something they feel is even more important this year in 2020.

“This COVID-19, It has kind of put a damper on a lot of things and a lot of peoples' spirit. So I am hoping the lights will turn a lot of people around and get their minds off what is actually going on in the world.”

The Pughs have had several different events with their lights like the Christmas Extravaganza that drew thousands of people and gave out nearly 8,000 presents to children. Those events have been canceled but people can still enjoy the lights by driving by.

