Advertisement

How the presidential election could affect your wallet

FILE - This combination of Sept. 29, 2020 file photos shows President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio.
FILE - This combination of Sept. 29, 2020 file photos shows President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By WAVE News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 3:34 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The race for the White House is entering the final stretch.

People are casting their ballots and there are different factors motivating folks about who they are voting for. One big question many people have is, “What would a win for Donald Trump or Joe Biden mean for my wallet?”

Financial expert Tim Riney from the Family Wealth Group says no one can predict what will happen, but how the stock market performs after the election can be gauged with how it has performed in previous election years.

Riney says the stock market ebbs and flows with a four-year election cycle. Historically, market performance is worse in the first half of a president’s term compared to the second half.

“Studies show the Dow has gone up 9% annually when Democrats are in control and increased 6% annually during Republican administrations,” Riney said. “From an investment standpoint, it’s not enough to make a drastic difference long term.”

Riney says elections should not drive investment decisions. As far as the central money issues that will be impacted, taxes are big.

“The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act is President Trump’s signature policy,” Riney said. “It made big changes to the estate and income taxes, aiming to put more money back in Americans' pockets.”

President Trump has suggested implementing other policies if he is elected for a second term, like a “Made in America” tax credit, but Riney says the precise details are still unclear.

Former Vice President Biden’s tax plan is starkly different.

“Joe Biden has said he wants to raise taxes for those making more than $400,000 a year, which will fund a host of new initiatives,” Riney said.

Social Security is another big topic ahead of the election.

President Trump’s executive order deferring payroll taxes until 2021 went into effect on September 1st as part of his coronavirus economic relief efforts.

“The big concern is this has the potential to impact Social Security, which is nearly 90% funded by payroll taxes,” Riney said.

Riney said Biden wants to increase Social Security benefits for Americans and plans to fund it through higher payroll taxes for the wealthy.

As far as the federal minimum wage, the current rate is $7.25, and Biden is proposing to raise it to $15. According to Wallethub, President Trump is suggesting no change, and leaving the decision up to the states.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

University of Kentucky planning online graduation in December due to COVID-19

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
A news release from the university states the ceremony is “not a replacement for the traditional UK Commencement”.

State

Sen. Rand Paul: Restaurants should hire those who have recovered from COVID-19

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Sen. Paul was one of the first lawmakers in Washington to test positive for the virus back in March.

Forecast

Severe Weather Alert Day: Flash Flood Watch issued for several counties

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
It’s time to get your rain gear back out. You’re going to need it for the next couple of days.

News

Kentucky State Police investigating deadly fire in Breathitt County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Police say one person is dead after a fire in the Lost Creek community of Breathitt County.

Latest News

Regional

Community rallies for family of mother who died of COVID-19, never got to hold her baby

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Renee Carroll was 44 years old and was 36 weeks pregnant when she and her husband Michael both tested positive for the virus.

News

Four year university to be built in Somerset, mayor hopes it will transform the region 11 p.m.

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Four London boxers set to compete on national stage 11 p.m.

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

State

Governor Beshear hopes communities can halt the COVID-19 surge

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Oliver
In the last eight months, COVID-19 has dominated our daily lives, we have seen the governor place mandates and restrictions on the state to keep numbers from rising and it worked. But now, nearly eight months later, things are changing.

News

Man charged with unlawful imprisonment after deputies attempt to serve warrant

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Tuesday, the Knox County Sheriff’s Department went to a home on Drummond Lane in Knox County to serve warrants and speak to 50-year-old Thomas Dewayne Mitchell.

State

‘This pandemic is not forever’ why it’s important to fight quarantine fatigue

Updated: 7 hours ago
Kentuckians have lived alongside the coronavirus for nearly eight months now