Have you seen him? Clay County man missing for almost a week
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Clay County man has been missing since Thursday, October 22.
49-year-old David Campbell of Big Creek was last seen near his home on Kentucky 66.
He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and white pants.
There is a $1,000 reward for information on David Campbell’s whereabouts.
If you have any information on where he may be located please call 911.
Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.