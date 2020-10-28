Have you seen him? Clay County man missing for almost a week

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Clay County man has been missing since Thursday, October 22.

49-year-old David Campbell of Big Creek was last seen near his home on Kentucky 66.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and white pants.

David Campbell Missing Man (Manchester City Police)

There is a $1,000 reward for information on David Campbell’s whereabouts.

If you have any information on where he may be located please call 911.

