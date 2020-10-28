Advertisement

Have you seen him? Clay County man missing for almost a week

David Campbell of Clay County
David Campbell of Clay County(N/A)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Clay County man has been missing since Thursday, October 22.

49-year-old David Campbell of Big Creek was last seen near his home on Kentucky 66.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and white pants.

David Campbell Missing Man
David Campbell Missing Man(Manchester City Police)

There is a $1,000 reward for information on David Campbell’s whereabouts.

If you have any information on where he may be located please call 911.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Man wanted on wanton endangerment charges

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
If you have seen Gilbert White contact KSP Post 13, in Hazard at 606-435-6069.

News

UPS returns to Harlan-4 p.m.

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

State

University of Kentucky planning online graduation in December due to COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
A news release from the university states the ceremony is “not a replacement for the traditional UK Commencement”.

State

Sen. Rand Paul: Restaurants should hire those who have recovered from COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Sen. Paul was one of the first lawmakers in Washington to test positive for the virus back in March.

Latest News

State

How the presidential election could affect your wallet

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
People are casting their ballots and there are different factors motivating folks about who they are voting for. One big question many people have is, “What would a win for Donald Trump or Joe Biden mean for my wallet?”

Forecast

Severe Weather Alert Day: Flash Flood Watch issued for several counties

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
It’s time to get your rain gear back out. You’re going to need it for the next couple of days.

News

Kentucky State Police investigating deadly fire in Breathitt County

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Police say one person is dead after a fire in the Lost Creek community of Breathitt County.

Regional

Community rallies for family of mother who died of COVID-19, never got to hold her baby

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Renee Carroll was 44 years old and was 36 weeks pregnant when she and her husband Michael both tested positive for the virus.

News

Four year university to be built in Somerset, mayor hopes it will transform the region 11 p.m.

Updated: 13 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Four London boxers set to compete on national stage 11 p.m.

Updated: 13 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11