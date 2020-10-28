Four arrested in Claiborne County drug bust

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WYMT) - Four people were arrested Tuesday morning after the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant.

Deputies say the warrant was the result of an investigation into meth distribution around the area.

While searching the home of 22-year-old James Short in Cumberland Gap, deputies found meth, currency, a gun and other drug paraphernalia. Short was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm during a felony.

According to deputies, 23-year-old Chayenne Short and 29-year-old Paul Oboroff were also at the home at the time and were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

During the search, deputies also found 55-year-old Donna Baker was in possession of suboxone, and was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

The sheriff’s office also says the four are to expect charges in the future for their participation in distributing narcotics.

