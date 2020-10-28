Advertisement

Four arrested in Claiborne County drug bust

From left-to-right: James C. Short, Chayenne Nicole Short, Paul Michael Oboroff, Donna Lynn Baker
From left-to-right: James C. Short, Chayenne Nicole Short, Paul Michael Oboroff, Donna Lynn Baker(Claiborne County Sheriff's Office)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WYMT) - Four people were arrested Tuesday morning after the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant.

Deputies say the warrant was the result of an investigation into meth distribution around the area.

While searching the home of 22-year-old James Short in Cumberland Gap, deputies found meth, currency, a gun and other drug paraphernalia. Short was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm during a felony.

According to deputies, 23-year-old Chayenne Short and 29-year-old Paul Oboroff were also at the home at the time and were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

During the search, deputies also found 55-year-old Donna Baker was in possession of suboxone, and was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

The sheriff’s office also says the four are to expect charges in the future for their participation in distributing narcotics.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

U.S. Department of Agriculture invests nearly $300,000 to improve community services in Eastern Kentucky

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Evan Hatter
The United States Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday that it is investing nearly $300,000 into community services in three Eastern Kentucky counties.

News

Medical professionals call for urgency as flu season meets COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Flu shots are now available and medical professionals say being immunized is more important than ever as the pandemic continues.

State

WATCH | Public response to pandemic was divided by politics from beginning, UK professor says

Updated: 3 hours ago
While COVID numbers continue to rise in the state, the governor is now making recommendations, asking Kentuckians to buy-in, instead of mandating it.

Regional

‘Tis the season for scammers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
Shoppers are beginning their holiday shopping sooner than ever before. The holiday season is a scammer’s favorite time to take advantage of someone.

Latest News

News

Four London boxers set to compete on national stage

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
All four have been training for this moment for years.

State

WKYT Investigates: Campaigning in a Pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kristen Kennedy
Candidates are holding smaller, more outdoor, and more socially-distanced events. They’re also holding more virtual gatherings. Have you noticed a few extra messages on your cell phone? Texts and targeted social media ads are on the rise, too.

News

New Playground on Liberty Street, Hazard at 6

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

UPS facility in Harlan County to reopen and provide new jobs - 6:00 p.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Four year university to be built in Somerset 6 p.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

‘What do I need to do?’ Some Kentuckians are still waiting on unemployment benefits

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
It has been months since some Kentuckians lost their jobs because of the pandemic, and some of them are still waiting on their unemployment.