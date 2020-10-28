Advertisement

Drive-Thru Job Fair in Hazard

Drive-Thru Job Fair in Hazard
Drive-Thru Job Fair in Hazard(Chas Jenkins | WYMT)
By Chas Jenkins
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A drive-thru job fair was held today in Hazard.

Sykes hosted the drive-thru job fair in Perry County Park in partnership with Intuit, people were given the opportunity to ask questions and a chance to apply. The job fair was set up as a way to gain new employees for their new base of operation currently being built.

“We are hiring right now, lots of people, we have been hiring. Sykes has never stopped hiring through Covid. We have hired, we’ve not laid anyone off, so we’re very proud of that.” Sykes Recruiter Tracie Davis said.

Sykes' goal for the fair was to earn around 50 to 60 applications.

