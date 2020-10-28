Advertisement

Deer related car accidents expected to increase in the fall months

As deer mating season approaches, motorists are advised to keep an eye out and slow down
As deer mating season approaches, motorists are advised to keep an eye out and slow down(WBAY)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is encouraging drivers to take extra precautions on roadways in the next few months.

According to them, Kentucky typically sees an increase in deer-related accidents from October - December.

“November is usually the top month of deer activity due to the rut,” said Kyle Sams, acting deer and elk program coordinator for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources.

The “rut” is also known as the deer’s breeding season.

With the autumn months comes fewer hours of daylight and cooler temperatures, which triggers deer to start moving and breeding.

“It’s always a good idea to stay mindful that an encounter with a deer could happen at any time,” Sams said. “In general, deer are more active at night, but rutting season changes things. Dawn and dusk are the most likely hours to see deer on the roads, but they’re still going to be more active during daylight hours than usual.”

There are an estimated 900,000 deer in the state of Kentucky and nearly 3,000 deer-related car accidents per year.

Sams also said that if you do encounter a deer, trying to swerve out of the way can sometimes cause more harm.

“When people encounter a deer on the road, it can be instinctive to veer away or slam on the brakes,” Sams said. “We want to stress that if you do come across a deer while driving, hitting the animal is a better option than swerving into traffic, or worse. If you find yourself in that situation and hit a deer, make sure everyone is unharmed and turn on your vehicle’s emergency flashers. If possible, drive your vehicle onto the shoulder or another spot safely out of the flow of traffic. Determine your location and call 9-1-1.”

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local educational cooperatives announces upcoming legislative priorities

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
There are nine education cooperatives across the state with most of them announcing their priorities on Wednesday

News

Three injured in London car crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Crash in London

News

Have you seen him? Clay County man missing for almost a week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
There is a $1,000 reward for information on his location.

Crime

Man wanted on wanton endangerment charges

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
If you have seen Gilbert White contact KSP Post 13, in Hazard at 606-435-6069.

Latest News

News

UPS returns to Harlan-4 p.m.

Updated: 6 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

State

University of Kentucky planning online graduation in December due to COVID-19

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
A news release from the university states the ceremony is “not a replacement for the traditional UK Commencement”.

State

Sen. Rand Paul: Restaurants should hire those who have recovered from COVID-19

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Sen. Paul was one of the first lawmakers in Washington to test positive for the virus back in March.

State

How the presidential election could affect your wallet

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
People are casting their ballots and there are different factors motivating folks about who they are voting for. One big question many people have is, “What would a win for Donald Trump or Joe Biden mean for my wallet?”

Forecast

Severe Weather Alert Day: Flash Flood Watch issued for several counties

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
It’s time to get your rain gear back out. You’re going to need it for the next couple of days.

News

Kentucky State Police investigating deadly fire in Breathitt County

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Police say one person is dead after a fire in the Lost Creek community of Breathitt County.