Deer related car accidents expected to increase in the fall months

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is encouraging drivers to take extra precautions on roadways in the next few months.

According to them, Kentucky typically sees an increase in deer-related accidents from October - December.

“November is usually the top month of deer activity due to the rut,” said Kyle Sams, acting deer and elk program coordinator for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources.

The “rut” is also known as the deer’s breeding season.

With the autumn months comes fewer hours of daylight and cooler temperatures, which triggers deer to start moving and breeding.

“It’s always a good idea to stay mindful that an encounter with a deer could happen at any time,” Sams said. “In general, deer are more active at night, but rutting season changes things. Dawn and dusk are the most likely hours to see deer on the roads, but they’re still going to be more active during daylight hours than usual.”

There are an estimated 900,000 deer in the state of Kentucky and nearly 3,000 deer-related car accidents per year.

Sams also said that if you do encounter a deer, trying to swerve out of the way can sometimes cause more harm.

“When people encounter a deer on the road, it can be instinctive to veer away or slam on the brakes,” Sams said. “We want to stress that if you do come across a deer while driving, hitting the animal is a better option than swerving into traffic, or worse. If you find yourself in that situation and hit a deer, make sure everyone is unharmed and turn on your vehicle’s emergency flashers. If possible, drive your vehicle onto the shoulder or another spot safely out of the flow of traffic. Determine your location and call 9-1-1.”

