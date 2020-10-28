Advertisement

Chasing after a dream: South Laurel’s Phoebe McCowan signs with UK Track & Field

South Laurel track & field star Phoebe McCowan reached her dream, committing to Kentucky.
South Laurel track & field star Phoebe McCowan reached her dream, committing to Kentucky.(WYMT)
By Willie Hope
Published: Oct. 28, 2020
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Growing up, most girls take to the soccer field, the volleyball court or even cheerleading.

“When I was younger, I played soccer and never scored a goal. Played for five years never scored a goal and one day I decided to go to my first elementary meet and I won that race and it was track since that day.”

But for South Laurel’s Phoebe McCowan, a different sport is in her blood.

“It’s definitely a really hated thing everywhere, but some people find joy in it and I’m just one of those people," McCowan said.

From her first track meet in fourth grade, to setting a state record and winning back-to-back championships in the 800 meter run, McCowan always had one goal.

“When I was younger I wasn’t the best of the best and I was always saying that I was gonna run track at Kentucky even when I was in sixth grade like 12 years old had no reason to say that.”

In September, McCowan reached that goal as she was given the chance to wear blue and white, and took it.

“It was my biggest dream coming true and that’s just awesome," McCowan said. "It meant a lot to me my coaches, my family, my team because they know it’s what I’ve always wanted to do. It’s been my biggest dream.”

But that’s not where her accomplishments end, as she became the first Cardinal to run as a Wildcat.

“I would be nothing without them. My coaches are there for me every single day and so are my teammates they push me in workouts and practice. So I can be the best athlete and person I can be.”

Because of COVID-19, Phoebe could not defend her state titles this year. But she says that gives her even more motivation for her senior year.

