Burger King offering free food for customers who visit rivals' ‘scary’ abandoned restaurants

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Burger King is celebrating Halloween by poking fun at its fast-food rivals.

Burger King announced it will offer a free Whopper to customers who drive by one of the “scariest places on earth.” The “scary places” the fast food chain is referring to are the abandoned restaurants once operated by McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Sonic or Jack in the Box.

Customers who go within 300 feet of the locations can confirm their location on the Burger King app to receive a coupon for a free Whopper.

“To us, nothing is scarier than a place that never flame-grilled,” Burger King Chief Marketing Director, Ellie Doty said. “While Halloween looks a bit different this year, we’re embracing it in a way that keeps guests' safety top of mind in current times.”

The listed locations closed years ago. Burger King noted that people should not trespass on private properties on their journey to get a free sandwich.

