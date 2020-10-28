Ashland couple found with more than 1,000 grams of methamphetamine

ASHLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - One Ashland couple was sentenced to prison Friday for possession of more than 500 grams of methamphetamine.

In April officers went to the home of 38-year-old Franklin Certain and 24-year-old Rikki Wurts after receiving a complaint.

When they arrived at the home they found 1,189.3 grams of methamphetamine inside.

Wurts later confessed to a family member that they were selling the drug, and both she and Certain pleaded guilty in March.

Certain was sentenced to 10 years in prison, and Wurts was sentenced to more than 5 years in prison.

Both will have to serve a 5 year probation period after serving their sentence.

