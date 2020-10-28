A tale of two systems: Soggy two days ahead for the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s time to get your rain gear back out. You’re going to need it for the next couple of days.

Today and Tomorrow

Just like the title of this story says, we have two systems that will play a role in our weather in the next 48 hours. The low pressure that is bringing a winter storm to parts of the Plains and Southwest U.S. will gradually move toward the stalled out front that is right on top of us. Hurricane Zeta should also make landfall later today along the Gulf Coast and its remnants will work their way toward us on Thursday.

Rain chances will start off scattered today and increase in coverage the deeper into the day we get. Highs should get into the mid-60s for most. Upper 60s are possible for some. We only drop into the low 60s for lows tonight. As both systems interact on Thursday, it’s shaping up to be a washout. We could even hear some rumbles of thunder at times. Keep an eye on your creeks and streams for the next couple of days. I don’t expect any widespread issues, but when you have tropical moisture nearby, it’s always good to stay weather aware.

Southwest winds will push our highs into the upper 60s on Thursday, even with the rain. After some rain chances early Thursday night, we should see those wrap up late. Temperatures will crash as both systems and our stalled out front start to push out of the area. Most locations will drop into the mid-40s by Friday morning.

Extended Forecast

If you read the book of a forecast above and have made it this far, I do have some better news for you, when it comes to conditions. Outside of some stray rain chances on Friday morning, we will start to dry out just in time for Halloween Weekend. Clouds will linger for a while on Friday and we’ll be lucky to make it to 50 for a high. Some late-day sunshine is likely. We’ll drop into the upper 30s by Saturday morning.

Halloween looks sunny and slightly warmer. Highs will be in the low 60s and only drop to around 50. Don’t forget to set those clocks back one hour before you go to bed Saturday night. Check the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors too, while you’re at it.

We’re watching a potential cold front for the second half of the weekend that will bring in some much colder air for the first part of next week. More on that as we get closer.

