2020 SOAR Summit kicks off Thursday

SOAR Keynote Commercial
By Dakota Makres
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(WYMT) - The 2020 SOAR Summit will begin Thursday at 9:00 a.m.

This year, the summit is being held virtually due to COVID-19. The virtual summit takes people through 19 different counties throughout our region to showcase the people and places of those communities.

“We have a remarkable story to tell, we feel it is our responsibility to tell our story because we feel that no one else can tell our story like we can, so this summit is about telling our story creating, our headline and unequivocally declaring that there a future in Appalachia," said Associate Executive Director Joshua Ball.

More than 750 have signed up for the event. The people who have registered have the opportunity to visit more than 130 virtual booths and live chat with various organizations that are attending.

“We’re really just going to take a virtual journey throughout the region, letting our communities, and stakeholders and partners tell the story," added Ball. “We just can’t wait for the people of Appalachia, Kentucky and beyond to just experience this day of reflection and also celebration.”

The event begins at 9:00 a.m to 3:30 p.m. WYMT will air the first two hours on TV, our website, and the WYMT Facebook page.

To register or for more information click here.

The 2020 SOAR Summit Virtual Exhibit Hall is NOW OPEN! Log on and check out 120+ of the best organizations, businesses,...

Posted by SOAR on Wednesday, October 28, 2020

