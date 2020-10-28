13th and 15th Region finals set; Wolfe County and Knott Central to meet in 14th Region volleyball final
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Region volleyball tournaments continued across the Commonwealth on Tuesday evening. Here are the scores from the Mountains.
13th Region:
North Laurel vs. Harlan County
Whitley County def. Lynn Camp, 3-0 (25-18, 25-11, 25-20)
14th Region:
Wolfe County def. Letcher Central, 3-0 (25-18, 25-5, 25-15)
Knott Central def. Powell County, 3-0 (25-19, 28-26, 25-18)
15th Region:
Johnson Central def. Belfry, 3-0 (25-20, 25-18, 25-20)
Pikeville def. Betsy Layne, 3-0 (25-14, 25-15, 25-12)
