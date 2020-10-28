13th and 15th Region finals set; Wolfe County and Knott Central to meet in 14th Region volleyball final

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Region volleyball tournaments continued across the Commonwealth on Tuesday evening. Here are the scores from the Mountains.

13th Region:

North Laurel vs. Harlan County

Whitley County def. Lynn Camp, 3-0 (25-18, 25-11, 25-20)

14th Region:

Wolfe County def. Letcher Central, 3-0 (25-18, 25-5, 25-15)

Knott Central def. Powell County, 3-0 (25-19, 28-26, 25-18)

15th Region:

Johnson Central def. Belfry, 3-0 (25-20, 25-18, 25-20)

Pikeville def. Betsy Layne, 3-0 (25-14, 25-15, 25-12)

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.