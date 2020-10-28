Advertisement

13 missing children recovered by US Marshals Service in W.Va.

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The U.S. Marshals Service in the Southern Districts of West Virginia and Ohio have recovered 45 missing children, 13 of which were recovered by the U.S. Marshals Service in the Southern District of West Virginia.

The children were recovered during “Operation Autumn Hope" which focuses on human trafficking and the location and recovery of missing and exploited children.

According to U.S.Marshal Michael Baylous, the 13 missing children that were uncovered include:

- 3 children missing from San Bernardino, California, taken in a parental dispute were recovered in Beckley, West Virginia;

- 3 children missing from Columbus, Ohio were recovered in Jackson County, West Virginia;

- 1 child missing from within the SDWV was located in Princeton, West Virginia - the USMS had this case less than 6 hrs before locating the missing child;

- 2 children missing from within the SDWV were located in Dunbar and Putnam County, West Virginia;

- 3 children missing from Lawrence County, Ohio were recovered in Lawrence County, Ohio; and,

- 1 child missing from Richmond, Virginia was found in Princeton, West Virginia.

The Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) Task Force was also involved. It includes several agencies such as the West Virginia Department of Corrections, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Roane County Sheriff’s Office, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, the Princeton Police Department, the Ravenswood Police Department and the Ironton Ohio Police Department.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children also supported the operation.

For our previous coverage on this, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

University of Kentucky planning online graduation in December due to COVID-19

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
A news release from the university states the ceremony is “not a replacement for the traditional UK Commencement”.

State

Sen. Rand Paul: Restaurants should hire those who have recovered from COVID-19

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Sen. Paul was one of the first lawmakers in Washington to test positive for the virus back in March.

State

How the presidential election could affect your wallet

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
People are casting their ballots and there are different factors motivating folks about who they are voting for. One big question many people have is, “What would a win for Donald Trump or Joe Biden mean for my wallet?”

Forecast

Severe Weather Alert Day: Flash Flood Watch issued for several counties

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
It’s time to get your rain gear back out. You’re going to need it for the next couple of days.

News

Kentucky State Police investigating deadly fire in Breathitt County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Police say one person is dead after a fire in the Lost Creek community of Breathitt County.

Latest News

Regional

Community rallies for family of mother who died of COVID-19, never got to hold her baby

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Renee Carroll was 44 years old and was 36 weeks pregnant when she and her husband Michael both tested positive for the virus.

News

Four year university to be built in Somerset, mayor hopes it will transform the region 11 p.m.

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Four London boxers set to compete on national stage 11 p.m.

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

State

Governor Beshear hopes communities can halt the COVID-19 surge

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Oliver
In the last eight months, COVID-19 has dominated our daily lives, we have seen the governor place mandates and restrictions on the state to keep numbers from rising and it worked. But now, nearly eight months later, things are changing.

News

Man charged with unlawful imprisonment after deputies attempt to serve warrant

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Tuesday, the Knox County Sheriff’s Department went to a home on Drummond Lane in Knox County to serve warrants and speak to 50-year-old Thomas Dewayne Mitchell.

State

‘This pandemic is not forever’ why it’s important to fight quarantine fatigue

Updated: 7 hours ago
Kentuckians have lived alongside the coronavirus for nearly eight months now