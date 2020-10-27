Advertisement

W.Va. Gov. Justice makes announcement on Jobs and Hope program

Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice holds press conference(WSAZ, Governor Jim Justice)
By WSAZ News Staff
Oct. 26, 2020
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has made an announcement regarding the Jobs and Hope Program.

The Jobs and Hope Program is West Virginia’s comprehensive statewide response to the substance abuse disorder crisis. The main goal is to eliminate employment barriers and get people back to work.

Justice says there is a total enrollment of 1,805, which is an all time high as of Monday afternoon.

Gov. Justice also announced they have reinstated 193 drivers licenses in September.

The Governor says Good News Mountaineer Garage has provided and helped 19 applicants that are now vehicle owners.

Since July 2019, the program has had 182 participants that have received career employment.

Five new transition agents have been added to the team. They now have 21 agents located around the state. They serve as resource brokers and assist participants in eliminating barriers and obtaining employment.

The Legal Aid of West Virginia is also apart of the Jobs and Hope Program. They have obtained the first expungement on behalf of a Jobs and Hope participant. They also have other expungements in the process to help them get back on their

