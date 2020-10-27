‘What do I need to do?’ Some Kentuckians are still waiting on unemployment benefits

(WYMT) - It has been months since some Kentuckians lost their jobs because of the pandemic, and some of them are still waiting on their unemployment.

There is still a great deal of frustration over people still waiting on their jobless benefits. Some who lost their jobs in March are still having issues getting claims resolved, and some who did receive some money now say the government is asking for some of it back.

Bryan Bright never thought he would have to worry about being out of a job.

“Wasn’t thinking about unemployment. I’ve never been without a job in my 43-year career," said Bright.

But the pandemic ended his current job in sales. Like so many others he turned to unemployment for help, "and that’s been my thoughts for 2 months. If I could speak to someone. Say what is the problem? What do I need to do?”

It wasn’t until this story aired at noon on Tuesday that Bright was able to talk to a person who told him his back payments would be pushed through.

“They need to have a live person who can explain things to people," said Steven Davis

Davis is having the same communication problem with the state. And to top it off, some of what his wife was paid was apparently too much and the government wants it back.

“Well, sir, I don’t see that she owes anything. When they owe her for one more week of unemployment plus the four more weeks of covid pay, and I’ve yet to get a response from the unemployment office," said Davis.

And if they want to get any help in person? Be prepared to wait, a long time.

“Well, when I went through the in-person appointments, it was booked through 2020," said Davis.

Davis was told to wait until next year to solve a probable that started almost eight months ago.

We reached out to Kentucky Labor Cabinet officials and have not heard back.

