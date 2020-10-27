Advertisement

Governor Beshear announces more than $2 million in additional grant funding for EKY communities

Money
Money(AP Images)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - For the second day in a row, Gov. Andy Beshear and other officials held a news conference Tuesday to announce more funding for communities in Eastern Kentucky.

You can watch it below:

During the news conference, the governor announced millions of dollars in funding, both from the Appalachian Regional Commission and from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for projects in several areas in the mountains.

“These projects will encourage much needed economic growth in Eastern Kentucky,” said Gov. Beshear. “Our administration is committed to Eastern Kentucky and helping it reach economic parity with the rest of the state. These ARC investments will build a stronger economy, provide good jobs and create real opportunity for our Eastern Kentucky families.”

One East Kentucky, based in Paintsville, will use more than $1 million to institute a business retention and expansion program to recruit new industry to the region. The program will serve 300 businesses in 12 communities, retain 250 jobs, create 1,500 new jobs and leverage $60 million in private investment.

In Whitesburg, officials will use $500,000 to replace two water storage tanks, increasing capacity by 25,000 gallons and provide better service to 637 homes and 322 businesses.

In McCreary County, the local water district will receive $444,940 to improve its wastewater collection system. Once the project is completed, service will improve to 860 homes and 240 businesses.

Big Sandy Community and Technical College was awarded $124,654 to use for its Industrial Maintenance Technology and Welding Capacity Expansion project in Pike County. The project will add multiple tools, including new welding stations, downdraft workbenches and industrial ventilation to the lab on the Pikeville campus.

Governor Beshear also announced more than $9 million will go to 30 communities across the state to improve local streets and roads.

Bell, Johnson, Lawrence and Pike County will receive some of those funds. You can see where the money in those counties is going and what it will be used for below.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Watch: Attorney General Cameron, other leaders, launch new initiative to help prosecute child abuse cases

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The Child Abuse Prosecution Toolkit came about following a roundtable discussion between leaders earlier this year on how to best combat child abuse in Kentucky.

State

USPS employee federally charged after discarding mail, absentee ballots into dumpster

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
If convicted, DeShawn Bojgere will face no more than five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and one year of supervised release after the sentence is served.

Forecast

Dreary days ahead, rain chances increase Wednesday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The forecast today will look similar to yesterday, but you might want to take the umbrella with you for the next several days.

State

McGrath slams McConnell on Supreme Court confirmation

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Ret. Lt. Col. Amy McGrath appeared at a Monday night forum on KET.

Latest News

News

Secretary of State Michael Adams urges people to vote early, predicts highest turnout in nearly 30 years 11 p.m.

Updated: 12 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Gov. Beshear Announces more than $3.6 Million in Grants for Eastern Kentucky Communities

Updated: 12 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Need a real ID? A regional driver’s licenses location just opened in Breathitt County 11 p.m.

Updated: 12 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Positive COVID-19 cases cause one elementary school in Harlan County to cancel in-person classes

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
James A. Cawood Elementary School will be closed to in-person classes for the rest of the week after positive COVID-19 cases.

News

Man arrested after assaulting an officer, leading police on high speed chase

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Officers say Robert Thomas Smith got into an altercation with a Kentucky State Police trooper on the side of US 23 near Tiger Mart and drove off.

News

Issues and Answers: God’s Pantry Food Bank

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Steve Hensley
On this episode of Issues and Answers, WYMT’S Steve Hensley sat down with CEO of God’s Pantry Food Bank Michael Halligan.