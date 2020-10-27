Advertisement

Watch: Attorney General Cameron, other leaders, launch new initiative to help prosecute child abuse cases

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron speaks during a roundtable discussion with President Donald Trump and law enforcement officials, Monday, June 8, 2020, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(Patrick Semansky | AP)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, along with prosecutors from across the state, are teaming up with officials with Kentucky Youth Advocates and Kosair Charities to launch a new initiative to help combat and prosecute child abuse.

You can watch that news conference live below:

The Child Abuse Prosecution Toolkit came about following a roundtable discussion between leaders earlier this year on how to best combat child abuse in Kentucky.

