Watch: Attorney General Cameron, other leaders, launch new initiative to help prosecute child abuse cases
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, along with prosecutors from across the state, are teaming up with officials with Kentucky Youth Advocates and Kosair Charities to launch a new initiative to help combat and prosecute child abuse.
You can watch that news conference live below:
The Child Abuse Prosecution Toolkit came about following a roundtable discussion between leaders earlier this year on how to best combat child abuse in Kentucky.
Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.