UPS facility in Harlan County to reopen and provide new jobs

The facility that closed in 2016 will begin package distribution in November.
By Madison Pergrem
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The UPS facility in the Baxter community of Harlan County which closed in 2016 will reopen.

Dan Mosley, Harlan County Judge Executive, says a big step for the people in the area and for economic development.

“We are excited about seeing those jobs return. About 20 jobs that left the area four years ago are coming back and the company has plans to create an additional 40 jobs over the next few months,” said Mosley. “UPS is a company that is based specifically in logistics coordination and if a company like that can succeed hear it proves that a lot of other companies have the ability to as well.”

After closing its doors some of those who worked at the facility started working at facilities in Hazard or London.

"It’s added a lot of hours to their day and a lot of windshield time and that time now that they will have to spend more time with their families and do what they want to do. "

The distribution of packages from the facility will begin in November with plans on reopening the customer service portion in February.

Wally Asher, UPS business manager, says it is something they have been eagerly awaiting.

“It’s the loyalty of our Customers and the Community over the past four years that has brought back a larger facility with State of the Art Technology,” said Asher.

The people in Harlan County ready to welcome the company back with open arms.

"It’s even better when you see a company that left choose to come back because they know that Harlan County supports them, there is a community here that’s excited about the return and are able to come back because of that support. "

You can find available jobs here.

