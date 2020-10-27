University of Tennessee custodians requesting hazard pay due to COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Custodians at the University of Tennessee are calling for hazard pay due to exposure of the coronavirus.

The United Campus Workers Union says cleaning crews are on the front lines of the university’s fight to contain the virus.

The union is calling for hazard pay of $2.50 per hour and a minimum of $15 per hour. The union says it is planning to rally Thursday afternoon at the Torchbearer in Circle Park.

