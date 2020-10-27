Advertisement

Two arrested on drug charges in Laurel County

Shawn Baker & Ashley Barnes
Shawn Baker & Ashley Barnes(Laurel County Correctional Center)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Tuesday morning, deputies found methamphetamine, heroin, pipes, small bags and cash in a car with two people on KY 312.

The driver Shawn Chadwick Baker, 42, and passenger Ashley Barnes, 29, were arrested.

Shawn Chadwick Baker of London was charged with trafficking a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

Ashley Barnes of Corbin was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Both Shawn Chadwick Baker and Ashley Barnes were transported to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

