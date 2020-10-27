‘Tis the season for scammers

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - The risk of online purchase scams rises during the holidays, and with more people beginning to shop for Christmas gifts than in years past, law enforcement urges shoppers to be cautious.

“Most of the time, to be very honest with you, they don’t have anything to get back from the money they’ve spent,” said Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods.

Woods says to avoid losing your gifts to these so-called Santa’s helpers, avoid giving out personal information over the phone and verify the organization when you receive a phone call.

“They’re representing themselves to be the vendors when they call,” Woods said. “Macy’s is not going to call you at home and tell you they have a special on shoes this month.”

If you chose to shop online, check the URL, keep an eye out for bad grammar, read online reviews, and double check if it’s a secure site.

"When it says the secure sign in, you can pretty much be assured that at least your credit card will be covered, and the company will stay in good for it, "Woods said.

He also recommends having a neighbor pick up your package from the front door or arranging a delivery time when you know someone from your household will be home to receive it.

