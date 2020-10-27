Rain chances increase Wednesday, Zeta remnants moves into the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We will continue to see those mostly cloudy skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the lower 50s. Get the rain gear back out as soggy weather returns Wednesday!

Wednesday and Thursday

Rain chances will increase as we head into your Wednesday. The remnants of Zeta will move into the mountains bringing us heavy rain Wednesday night into Thursday. The bulk of the rain arrives Thursday. Overall we should see about 1-3″ of rain with most of the rain falling in the Cumberland Valley region. Of course, this can change but as of now, models show the majority of the rain falling in our southeastern counties. We will keep an eye on the flooding threat. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a Flood Watch come out in the next day or so.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s both days. Overnight lows will remain in the lower 60s Wednesday night. We should start to dry out a little bit Thursday night and cool off. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid-40s.

Extended Forecast

A few stray rain chances could continue into the early morning hours Friday, but we should see most of the rain gone by then. We’ll start out with mostly cloudy skies and see those partly cloudy skies return by the afternoon/evening hours. Highs will only get into the lower 50s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s! It’ll be a chilly Friday night.

Your Halloween is looking dry! We will see sunshine throughout the day with highs near 60. Overnight lows will drop near 50. By trick or treating time, we’ll see temperatures in the mid to upper 50s so it’ll be a little cool out there.

It looks like another cold front could be moving in Sunday. This one looks mainly dry for now but will bring us a big cooldown for the new week. Highs will be in the upper 50s Sunday with overnight lows dropping back into the 30s. Sunshine returns for the new week.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.