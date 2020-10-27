Advertisement

Public response to pandemic was divided by politics from beginning, UK professor says

Gov. Andy Beshear gives a virtual update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives a virtual update on COVID-19.(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By Victor Puente
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - When the pandemic first started, Governor Andy Beshear moved swiftly, enacting restaurant restrictions, as well as a mask mandate in July.

There were even state troopers in the parking lots of churches. For some, those moves were pretty unpopular.

UK political science professor Stephen Voss says it’s no surprise that even the response to a pandemic became a partisan issue.

“A lot of the public response that we saw to the pandemic divided by politics before the politicians really started weighing in. Before we had those top-down messages," Dr. Voss said. "They can track who was socially distancing and who wasn’t at the beginning of the pandemic and it divided along party lines almost immediately.”

While COVID numbers continue to rise in the state, the governor is now making recommendations, asking Kentuckians to buy-in, instead of mandating it.

Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

“I think what we’ve seen across the country is leaders experimenting with different ways to put out these health guidelines to try to figure out what will get the most compliance,” Dr. Voss said.

The governor is also reiterating that many of these suggestions come from the office of a president who may be popular among his biggest critics.

“It is from the White House, I thought it was a good suggestion,” Gov. Beshear said.

“People are so suspicious right now. across party lines, and that anything you can do to indicate ‘hey. look at this case,’ bi-partisan message here, can only add to the willingness of individuals to cooperate to comply,” Dr. Voss said.

Those on the front lines tell me they see misinformation about the virus spread online, but by the time anyone makes it to them, the politics don’t really matter.

“As a healthcare professional you try to be as factual and upfront as possible,” Dr. Ryan Stanton said. "And the benefit that we get to live in in this environment as we are not dealing with politics as much. We are able to talk from a scientific and medical understanding of the virus right now.

Voss says whoever was in Frankfort would have been fighting against an American impulse, we don’t like being told what to do. He also says as the pandemic goes on, people will be forced to act against their political leanings.

We’ll still get the usual partisan spin cycle on who gets blamed for the effects of the pandemic. That’s not going to go away. But the disease is demanding attention that transcends politics.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
17 Eastern Kentucky counties are currently in the red zone on the state's COVID-19 incidence rate map.

News

UPS facility in Harlan County to reopen and provide new jobs

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
The facility that closed in 2016 will begin package distribution in November.

News

New Playground on Liberty Street, Hazard

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chas Jenkins
A new playground is being built on Liberty Street in Hazard, Kentucky.

News

Two arrested on drug charges in Laurel County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
2 arrested in Laurel County on drug charges.

Latest News

State

Gov. Beshear announces highest Tuesday COVID-19 case total as positivity rate nears six percent

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

Forecast

Rain chances increase Wednesday, Zeta remnants moves into the mountains

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
We will continue to see those mostly cloudy skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the lower 50s. Get the rain gear back out as soggy weather returns Wednesday!

State

Montgomery Co. officials discuss COVID-19 recommendations for red counties

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Montgomery County hit the red zone last Friday.

State

Attorney General Cameron, other leaders, launch new initiative to help prosecute child abuse cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The Child Abuse Prosecution Toolkit came about following a roundtable discussion between leaders earlier this year on how to best combat child abuse in Kentucky.

State

Governor Beshear announces more than $2 million in additional grant funding for EKY communities

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The governor announced federal funding for several organizations, including One East Kentucky and Big Sandy Community and Technical College.

State

USPS employee federally charged after discarding mail, absentee ballots into dumpster

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
If convicted, DeShawn Bojgere will face no more than five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and one year of supervised release after the sentence is served.