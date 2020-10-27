Positive COVID-19 cases cause one elementary school in Harlan County to cancel in-person classes

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - James A. Cawood Elementary School will be closed to in-person classes for the rest of the week after positive COVID-19 cases.

Harlan County Public Schools posted on Facebook that a teacher tested positive for the virus Monday afternoon. Two aids and a student tested positive over the weekend.

Seven students are in quarantine.

“We want to get ahead of this,” said Superintendent Brent Roark. “In consultation with Principal John Carter, we are suspending in-person instruction on Wednesday and Friday. Intensive cleaning and disinfecting will take place immediately and continue on throughout the day on Tuesday.”

Athletics are also suspended for JACES teams through Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.