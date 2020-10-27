Photo shows horse in bed of pickup truck

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A photograph captured a horse riding in the bed of a pickup truck. Nick Beres, a reporter at Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF, reported that a viewer shared the photo and claimed it was taken in Humphreys County on Friday.

According to Beres, the truck was driving at least 45 miles per hour along I-40 East in Waverly when the photo was taken.

Beres blurred the Mississippi license plate number and contacted the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office. According to his report, the sheriff’s office said it was investigating and also reached out to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

“Authorities tell me this is wrong and dangerous. I do not know if there is a specific law prohibiting this on the books. But, I’m told the charges could be anything from reckless driving to animal cruelty,” Beres wrote on his Facebook page.

Beres indicated investigators said they would reach out to officials in Mississippi as well.

“Aside from injury or death to the animal, another vehicle could hit the large horse injuring or killing the driver and passengers. There, of course, are proper ways to transport large animals … and this is NOT one of them.,” wrote Beres.

