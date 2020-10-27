Advertisement

Photo shows horse in bed of pickup truck

A photograph, reportedly taken in Tennessee, shows a horse traveling in the bed of a pickup truck.
A photograph, reportedly taken in Tennessee, shows a horse traveling in the bed of a pickup truck.
A photograph, reportedly taken in Tennessee, shows a horse traveling in the bed of a pickup truck.(Nick Beres)
By Amanda Hara
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A photograph captured a horse riding in the bed of a pickup truck. Nick Beres, a reporter at Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF, reported that a viewer shared the photo and claimed it was taken in Humphreys County on Friday.

According to Beres, the truck was driving at least 45 miles per hour along I-40 East in Waverly when the photo was taken.

Beres blurred the Mississippi license plate number and contacted the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office. According to his report, the sheriff’s office said it was investigating and also reached out to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

“Authorities tell me this is wrong and dangerous. I do not know if there is a specific law prohibiting this on the books. But, I’m told the charges could be anything from reckless driving to animal cruelty,” Beres wrote on his Facebook page.

Beres indicated investigators said they would reach out to officials in Mississippi as well.

“Aside from injury or death to the animal, another vehicle could hit the large horse injuring or killing the driver and passengers. There, of course, are proper ways to transport large animals … and this is NOT one of them.,” wrote Beres.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

USPS employee federally charged after discarding mail, absentee ballots into dumpster

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
If convicted, DeShawn Bojgere will face no more than five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and one year of supervised release after the sentence is served.

Forecast

Dreary days ahead, rain chances increase Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The forecast today will look similar to yesterday, but you might want to take the umbrella with you for the next several days.

State

McGrath slams McConnell on Supreme Court confirmation

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Ret. Lt. Col. Amy McGrath appeared at a Monday night forum on KET.

News

Secretary of State Michael Adams urges people to vote early, predicts highest turnout in nearly 30 years 11 p.m.

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Gov. Beshear Announces more than $3.6 Million in Grants for Eastern Kentucky Communities

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Latest News

News

Need a real ID? A regional driver’s licenses location just opened in Breathitt County 11 p.m.

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Positive COVID-19 cases cause one elementary school in Harlan County to cancel in-person classes

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
James A. Cawood Elementary School will be closed to in-person classes for the rest of the week after positive COVID-19 cases.

News

Man arrested after assaulting an officer, leading police on high speed chase

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Officers say Robert Thomas Smith got into an altercation with a Kentucky State Police trooper on the side of US 23 near Tiger Mart and drove off.

News

Issues and Answers: God’s Pantry Food Bank

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Steve Hensley
On this episode of Issues and Answers, WYMT’S Steve Hensley sat down with CEO of God’s Pantry Food Bank Michael Halligan.

Regional

University of Tennessee custodians requesting hazard pay due to COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Custodians at the University of Tennessee are calling for hazard pay due to exposure of the coronavirus.